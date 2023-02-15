They declare an alert when a truck with chemicals overturns in the US | News

US authorities declared an emergency Tuesday southeast of the city of Tucson, Arizona, when a truck loaded with nitric acid overturned on a local highway.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia obtains minutes of US biological weapons program in Ukraine

Following the accident, local authorities ordered residents living within a 1.6-kilometer radius of the accident not to leave their homes until the chemical spill was controlled.

They also recommended people not to turn on heaters or air conditioning systems that draw in outside air.

On social networks, the moment in which several cars traveling on the I-10 freeway witness a yellow cloud coming out of the cargo transport was disseminated.

Unified Command anticipates the evacuation order will be lifted at 6 am on Wednesday, February 15.

For incident updates visit:

— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS)

February 15, 2023

According to the Faculty of Chemistry of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), nitric acid is a liquid whose color varies from colorless to pale yellow and has a suffocating odor.

Nitric acid is irritating and can cause burns and ulceration of all tissue with which it comes in contact.

The extent of the damage, the signs and symptoms of poisoning, and the treatment required, depend on the concentration of the acid, the time of exposure, and the susceptibility of the individual.

The lethal dose of the substance for a 75-kilogram person is approximately five milliliters if the substance is concentrated.

People with skin, eye and cardiopulmonary problems are recommended to avoid working with this product.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source