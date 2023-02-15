Turkey denies reports of strange glow ahead of earthquakes

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. Social media reports that a strange glow was seen in the sky shortly before the devastating earthquakes in Turkey are untrue, the Turkish President’s Communications Office said.

According to the disinformation bulletin, several videos have surfaced on social media showing a bright glow in the sky. “These videos have nothing to do with the earthquakes in Turkey. The original video was filmed on September 21, 2022 in the Kazakh city of Balkhash, this is the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft on the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle from Baikonur,” the report said. in the release received by RIA Novosti.

The bulletin also refutes the China Times report that Turkish rescuers allegedly removed Taiwanese rescuers from an operation to rescue a man from the rubble in Adiyaman. The Taiwanese team successfully completed their work and did not experience any problems, in confirmation of this, the bulletin contains a message from the cultural and economic mission of Taipei.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, of which Syria suffered the most. According to the latest data, more than 35 thousand people died as a result of the disaster, more than 105 thousand were injured.