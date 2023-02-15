Turkey denies reports of strange glow ahead of earthquakes

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. Social media reports that a strange glow was seen in the sky shortly before the devastating earthquakes in Turkey are untrue, the Turkish President’s Communications Office said.
According to the disinformation bulletin, several videos have surfaced on social media showing a bright glow in the sky. “These videos have nothing to do with the earthquakes in Turkey. The original video was filmed on September 21, 2022 in the Kazakh city of Balkhash, this is the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft on the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle from Baikonur,” the report said. in the release received by RIA Novosti.
The bulletin also refutes the China Times report that Turkish rescuers allegedly removed Taiwanese rescuers from an operation to rescue a man from the rubble in Adiyaman. The Taiwanese team successfully completed their work and did not experience any problems, in confirmation of this, the bulletin contains a message from the cultural and economic mission of Taipei.
Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, of which Syria suffered the most. According to the latest data, more than 35 thousand people died as a result of the disaster, more than 105 thousand were injured.
Cities turned into ruins: an earthquake in Turkey and Syria

© AP Photo / IHA agency

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash.

1 of 12

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash.

© AP Photo / IHA agency
© AP Photo / IHA agency

The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people.

2 out of 12

The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people.

© AP Photo / IHA agency
© AP Photo / Mahmut Bozarsan

This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6.

3 out of 12

This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6.

© AP Photo / Mahmut Bozarsan
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed

In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq.

4 out of 12

In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq.

© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
© AFP 2023 / NAYEF AL-ABOUD

“The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria.

5 out of 12

“The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria.

© AFP 2023 / NAYEF AL-ABOUD
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Thousands of buildings were destroyed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey.

6 out of 12

Thousands of buildings were destroyed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
© AP Photo / DIA images

More than two thousand people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

7 out of 12

More than two thousand people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

© AP Photo / DIA images
© AP Photo / IHA

It is still impossible to predict the number of deaths, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted.

8 out of 12

It is still impossible to predict the number of deaths, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted.

© AP Photo / IHA
© AP Photo / Depo Photos

Erdogan described the earthquake as Turkey’s biggest natural disaster since 1939.

9 out of 12

Erdogan described the earthquake as Turkey’s biggest natural disaster since 1939.

© AP Photo / Depo Photos
© AFP 2023 / BAKR ALKASEM

The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

10 out of 12

The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

© AFP 2023 / BAKR ALKASEM
© AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD

Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance.

11 out of 12

Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance.

© AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed

The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey.

12 out of 12

The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey.

© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
