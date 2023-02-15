The embassy in Dhaka confirmed the ban on entry into the ports of 69 Russian ships

NEW DELHI, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Bangladesh confirmed the ban on the entry of 69 Russian ships into the ports of the country.

“In January 2023, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry submitted to the competent departments of the country a list of 69 Russian ships that are prohibited from entering national seaports, in accordance with unilateral US sanctions. This step does not mean a cessation of the import of goods, since only specific ships fall under the sanctions” – told RIA Novosti at the embassy.

They noted that shipments of Russian wheat to Bangladesh continue to be carried out through shipping.

“In the period from July 2022 to January 2023, 920,000 tons of grain were shipped,” the embassy noted.