|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Germany, Denmark and Sweden, taking part in the investigation into the blowing up of Russian export gas pipelines to Europe – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 – need to be interrogated with prejudice, under oath and an independent investigation team, said Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev.
American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh previously confirmed to RIA Novosti the authorship of the article about the Nord Stream explosions. His publication says that during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022, American divers installed explosives under the Nord Streams, which the Norwegians activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, Hersh said. Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with blowing up Russian export gas pipelines Nord Stream last year. Hersh, in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung, said that of the eight bombs planted under Nord Stream, only six worked due to Biden’s delay.
February 9, 08:00
The United States has achieved the status of a terrorist country
“But returning to Hersh. If he is right (and the probability is high, because only three of the four branches were blown up), two explosive devices – consider evidence – either lie somewhere at the bottom, or have already been discovered and hidden by “investigators” from Germany, Denmark and Sweden. I am sure that there must be a way to interrogate them with prejudice, under oath and an independent investigation team,” Kosachev wrote in his Telegram channel.
He noted that until countries provide evidence, their investigation team cannot be trusted, “they become accomplices in crime.” The senator believes that Biden and his inner circle should explain themselves under oath.
The attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion, and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.
February 13, 08:00
Investigation and punishment: the West is afraid of two words from Moscow
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report