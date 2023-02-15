Embassy: Rooppur NPP project in Bangladesh is on schedule

NEW DELHI, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The implementation of the Rooppur NPP project in Bangladesh is carried out in accordance with the schedule, RIA Novosti was told at the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh

“The implementation of the Rooppur NPP project in Bangladesh (including the supply of the necessary equipment) is carried out in accordance with the established schedule,” the embassy said.

They noted that in January-February of this year, “three ships safely arrived at the port of the city of Mongla to deliver goods to the power plant under construction.”

Rooppur is a nuclear power plant under construction according to the Russian AES-2006 project. The selected site for the construction of the station is located on the eastern bank of the Padma River, 160 kilometers from the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka. In autumn 2013, the foundation stone of the future power plant was laid. The station will consist of two power units with modern VVER-1200 reactors with a capacity of 1200 MW each, the life cycle of which is 60 years with the possibility of extending it for another 20 years.