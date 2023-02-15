The media reported a new appearance of mysterious lights in the sky over Uruguay

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. Mysterious lights reappeared in the sky over Uruguay a few days later, according to the local newspaper El País, citing the Minister of Tourism of the province of Paysandu, Jose Manuel Galván.

“Tuesday, at 2.11 am, a phenomenon that can be seen in Termas de Almiron was repeated: reddish lights flashed in the sky in front of the surprised looks of stargazers,” media reports.

The lights were first seen on February 10 during a festival held in Termas del Almiron. The Uruguayan Air Force launched an investigation.

Then the lights were also seen from Argentina, in the province of Entre Rios. The two countries are separated by the Uruguay River.