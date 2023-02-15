The expert ruled out a repeated powerful earthquake in the southeast of Turkey

|Fact-checking
A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia.
A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia.
Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks.
Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks.
The death toll in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 11,000, with more than 50,000 injured.
The death toll in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 11,000, with more than 50,000 injured.
Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey
Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey
“We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
“We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12.
Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12.
Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster.
Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster.
UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate.
UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate.
Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash.
Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash.
Another plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them.
Another plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them.
Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble.
Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble.
Rescuers will work around the clock.
Rescuers will work around the clock.
In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey.
In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey.
The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning.
The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
