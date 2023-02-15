The expert ruled out a repeated powerful earthquake in the southeast of Turkey

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti, Zaman Ramazanov. A repeated earthquake in the southeast of Turkey of the same power is excluded, Haluk Eyidogan, professor of seismology, member of the Council of Scientists of the Istanbul Mayor’s Office on Earthquakes, told RIA Novosti.

“We are talking about energy accumulation and shifts for about 300 years. As a rule, the plate shifts by one centimeter per year, but here we have a shift of three meters, and the resulting fault stretched for at least 250 kilometers. A repeated earthquake of the same magnitude in Kahramanmaras is excluded “, said the scientist.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia. 1 of 14 A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla © AP Photo / Serdar Ozsoy Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks. 2 of 14 Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks. © AP Photo / Serdar Ozsoy © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar / Go to the media bank The death toll in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 11,000, with more than 50,000 injured. 3 out of 14 The death toll in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 11,000, with more than 50,000 injured. © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar Go to media bank © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey 4 out of 14 Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali © AP Photo / Hussein Malla “We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. 5 out of 14 “We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar / Go to the media bank Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12. 6 out of 14 Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12. © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar Go to media bank © AFP 2023 Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster. 7 out of 14 Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster. © AFP 2023 © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate. 8 out of 14 UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash. 9 out of 14 Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash. © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR Another plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them. 10 out of 14 Another plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them. © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble. 11 out of 14 Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble. © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD Rescuers will work around the clock. 12 out of 14 Rescuers will work around the clock. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the media bank In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey. 13 out of 14 In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey. © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov Go to media bank © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the media bank The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning. 14 out of 14 The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning. © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov Go to media bank 1 of 14 A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla 2 of 14 Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks. © AP Photo / Serdar Ozsoy 3 out of 14 The death toll in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 11,000, with more than 50,000 injured. © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar Go to media bank 4 out of 14 Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali 5 out of 14 “We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla 6 out of 14 Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12. © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar Go to media bank 7 out of 14 Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster. © AFP 2023 8 out of 14 UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD 9 out of 14 Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash. © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali 10 out of 14 Another plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them. © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR 11 out of 14 Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble. © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR 12 out of 14 Rescuers will work around the clock. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD 13 out of 14 In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey. © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov Go to media bank 14 out of 14 The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning. © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov Go to media bank Common trouble: rescue operation in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake

“Such earthquakes cannot be predicted with an accuracy of a minute or a day. However, we predicted that an earthquake would occur in a zone where energy has been accumulating for 300 years and two plates are moving, this region is marked on maps as one of the most dangerous. However, unfortunately, in this region, the population was increasing, the preparations for the earthquake were not sufficiently implemented. We saw that the buildings were not able to withstand the earthquake,” Eyidogan said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that after the powerful earthquakes on February 6, scientists recorded at least 3,000 aftershocks.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of 9 hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, of which Syria suffered the most. According to the latest data, more than 35 thousand people died as a result of the disaster, more than 105 thousand were injured.