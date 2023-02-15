US shoots down Iranian-made drone in Syria

The U.S. military shot down a drone in Syria, believed to be Iranian-made, the aircraft allegedly carried out reconnaissance near a U.S. base in the northeast of the country, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

“On February 14, at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time, US forces in Syria engaged and shot down an Iranian-made drone attempting to reconnoiter the Konoko Mission Support Site, a patrol base in northeast Syria,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on on the official US Central Command Twitter page.

The US military illegally controls a number of territories in the north and northeast of Syria. Official Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of the US military on its territory occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.