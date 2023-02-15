Musk “appointed” the dog to the post of CEO of Twitter

MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. American entrepreneur and new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has “appointed” a new CEO of the company, illustrating this “appointment” with photos of the dog on his social network page. American entrepreneur and new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has “appointed” a new CEO of the company, illustrating this “appointment” with photos of the dog on his social network page.

“The new Twitter CEO is amazing… Much better than that other guy! He’s great with numbers!” — signed Musk on Twitter photos with a dog.

© Photo : Twitter Elon Musk © Photo : Twitter Elon Musk Dog named by Elon Musk as CEO of Twitter

In the photo – a dog of the Shiba Inu breed, in front of it on the table – papers, on them – a “seal” in the form of a paw print, and opposite the “name” is indicated Floki (Floki). In September 2021, Elon Musk got a puppy named Floki of this breed and then published his first photo – also on Twitter.

“He’s perfect for the job,” Musk added.

In late December last year, Musk said he would step down as CEO after finding “someone stupid enough” for the position. At the time, CNBC reported that Musk was actively looking for a new CEO for Twitter.

