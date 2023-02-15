The Pope wants to meet with Putin, said Sevastyanov

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Pope Francis would like to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin his plan for a peaceful settlement of the confrontation between Russia and the West in Europe, chairman of the World Union of Old Believers (ARC) Leonid Sevastyanov, who maintains correspondence with the pontiff, told RIA Novosti.
“The Pope has a proposal plan for a peaceful settlement of the confrontation between Russia and the West, and he confirmed his desire to negotiate with the Russian leadership, his readiness to come to Moscow,” Sevastyanov told RIA Novosti.
He also quoted a fragment of the pontiff’s letter: “How I would like to go to Moscow and talk with Putin about the plan for a peaceful settlement in Europe.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
