MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The Armed Forces will have to use less ammunition due to the depletion of weapons in Western countries, wrote Politico columnist Paul McLeary. The Armed Forces will have to use less ammunition due to the depletion of weapons in Western countries, wrote Politico columnist Paul McLeary.

“The United States is prioritizing helping the Ukrainians change the way they fight, relying less on artillery fire and more on troop maneuvers on the battlefield,” he said.

In his opinion, Western countries are increasingly concerned about the ability to replenish their stocks of weapons. For this reason, NATO instructors are training the Ukrainian military in Europe in tactics using fewer artillery shells.

The United States has previously stated that it does not have extra ATACMS operational-tactical missiles for Ukraine, the publication noted.

February 2, 04:40Special military operation in Ukraine British-trained APU soldiers surrendered after the first minutes of the battle

Russia sent a note to NATO countries last spring because of arms supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains military equipment would become a legitimate target for the Russian military. The Foreign Ministry also stated that the countries of the alliance are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Kyiv with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will only have a negative effect.