President of Iran begins official visit to China | News

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi begins an official visit to China on Tuesday, the first of his administration, with the prospect of promoting cooperation and consolidating bilateral ties with his main trading partner, government sources reported.

China announces visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

The Persian president plans to sign several collaboration agreements, as well as meet with Chinese and Iranian businessmen residing in the Asian giant with a view to strengthening close economic ties in the areas of energy, transport, agriculture, trade and investment.

At the head of a large delegation, made up of the head of the central bank and the ministers of Commerce, Economy and Oil, among others, Raisi will hold official talks with his counterpart Xi Jinping; Premier Li Keqiang and Parliamentary Leader Li Zhanshu.

همراه با رئیس‌جمهور برای انجام سفر رسمی دوجانبه عازم چین هستیم.

مناسبات متنوع دوجانبه ، چندجانبه‌گرایی و پیگیری سیاست‌خارجی متوازن ، درسرت دست.#ایران و #چین مصمم به اجرای کامل برنامه مشارکت جامع راهبردی هستند.

هر جا که منافعی برای ملت است و برمبنای منافع مشترک آنجا هستیم.

— H. Amirabdollahian امیرعبد اللهیان (@Amirabdolahian)

February 13, 2023

According to the Iranian press, the Islamic side seeks to accentuate the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership and promote peace in the face of conflicts in the Middle East, in addition to joining the Chinese initiative of the Belt and Road.

For its part, Beijing predicts that, in addition to bilateral issues, the visit will allow an in-depth analysis of issues on the regional and international agenda of mutual interest.

دیدار رئیس‌جمهور با رهبر انقلاب اسلامی در آستانه سفر به #چین

حجت‌الاسلام والمسلمین رئیس‌جمهور کشورمان در آستانه سفر به ، امروز با رهبرانقلاب اسلامی دیدار.#خبر

— KhameneiNews (@khameneinews)

February 13, 2023

Both countries sealed a 25-year strategic cooperation pact in 2021, valued at 400 billion dollars. According to official figures, in 2022 Iranian exports to China were around 12.6 billion dollars and imports from China reached 12.7 billion dollars.

Ebrahim Raisi and Xi Jinping met for the first time last September in Uzbekistan during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where the Iranian leader called for expanding economic ties.





