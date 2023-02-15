The Russian Embassy responded to US statements about the “deportation” of Ukrainian children

|Fact-checking
“Russia has accepted children who were forced to flee together with their families from the shelling and atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are doing everything possible to keep underage citizens in their families, and in cases of absence or death of parents and relatives, to transfer orphans under guardianship. We ensure the protection of their lives and well-being “, says the comment.
The embassy also noted that the American side should give “an adequate assessment of the actions of the Kyiv regime, at the hands of which children are killed and injured.”
According to the embassy, in 2022, 153 children were killed in Donbas and 279 were injured as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops.
“Using Western weapons, including American HIMARS rocket systems, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are delivering targeted strikes on civilian infrastructure – schools, kindergartens and hospitals,” the embassy said.
Washington, on the other hand, is “shamelessly hushing up these facts for the sake of whitewashing itself and slandering Russia,” the diplomatic mission concluded.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
