BERLIN, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden, at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February 2022, did not yet have a plan to blow up Nord Stream, American journalist Seymour Hersh, who published an earlier investigation into the blowing up of gas pipelines, said in an interview with Berliner Zeitung.

“We Americans didn’t have a plan in place then, but we knew we had the ability to implement it,” Hersh said, referring to January-February 2022.

02:51 Biden “decided to let the Germans freeze” to support Kyiv, Hersh said

According to Hersh, it was clear to the White House team that they could blow up the pipelines using an “incredibly powerful” explosive called C4. The explosion could be controlled remotely using underwater sonar instruments, the journalist explained. In early January, according to Hersh, this option was reported to the White House, and two or three weeks later, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland herself said that the US “could do it,” Hersh added.

“It seems that it was January 20. And then the president, when they held a joint press conference with the German Chancellor on February 7, 2022, also said that we could do it,” the journalist recalls Biden’s words. The US President then publicly announced that in the event of an attack on Ukraine, there would be no “Nord Stream”. “We will do it. I promise we can do it,” the American leader said at the time.

According to Hersh, the German chancellor then did not find anything with which he could object, and expressed himself very “vaguely.”

“The question I would like to ask Scholz if I were chairing a parliamentary hearing is: Did Joe Biden tell you about this? Did he tell you then why was he so sure he could destroy the pipeline?” – says the journalist.

According to Hersh, the operation was top secret, and the president would not have to tell anyone about US capabilities, but “he likes to talk and sometimes says things that he shouldn’t say,” the journalist said.

02:20 Biden survived the Nord Stream explosion out of fear, Hersh said

Hersh had published an article earlier in February about his investigation into gas line explosions. His publication says that during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022, American divers installed explosives under the Nord Streams, which the Norwegians activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, Hersh said. Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with the blowing up of Russian gas pipelines last year. The White House made a similar statement. The State Department urged to believe the position of the United States

From the analysis of the tracks in the Flightradar24 archive, conducted by RIA Novosti, it follows that the aircraft of the US and German navies in June 2022, during the Baltops-22 exercises, regularly circled over the sites of future explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines. According to Flightradar24, from June 8 to 16, German and US P-3 Orion and P-8 Poseidon aircraft performed regular flights over the sites of future explosions. At the same time, the military aircraft descended to low altitudes and transponders were turned off in almost every flight, so some of their trajectories remained unrecorded in the portal tracks.

The attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany , Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.