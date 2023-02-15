Türkiye thanks international aid after earthquakes | News

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced on Tuesday the rescue of more than eight thousand people who were left under the rubble after the earthquakes that occurred last week in the country, while thanking international aid.

Rescuers rescue two other young men in Kahramanmarash, Türkiye

In a video message sent to the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Erdogan thanked all countries for the help they provided for search and rescue and relief efforts after the powerful earthquakes.

He also mentioned that a large number of more than 81,000 people injured in the earthquakes have been discharged from hospitals.

The Turkish president Erdogan s’adresante au Sommet mondial des gouvernements à Dubai: je suis convaincu que le sommet contribuira à la paix et à la justice dans le monde:

– Très prochainement nous commencerons la reconstruction et la réhabilitation des zones affectedées pic.twitter.com/SW7zkoLpvD

— TRT Français (@trtfrancais)

February 14, 2023

Erdogan promised to start the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the affected areas very soon.

“I would like to once again thank all friendly and brother countries who have been collecting aid for our nation day and night, supporting our search and rescue efforts with their teams and not forgetting us in their prayers,” Erdogan added.

Türkiye, which is facing one of the “biggest natural disasters” not only in its history but also in human history, will never forget “the friendship you showed on this dark day,” he said.

More than 100 countries in the world, mainly Arab states, have sent us help or expressed condolences, he said.

The 7.6 and 7.7 magnitude tremors were centered in Kahramanmaras and affected nine other provinces: Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

They also hit several countries and caused widespread destruction in northern Syria.





