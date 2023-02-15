The United States admits that China’s balloon could have hit their sky by accident, media write

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The United States admits the possibility that a PRC balloon shot down over the Atlantic could have hit its skies by accident and the international tension provoked by this incident was at least partly the result of a mistake, the Washington Post writes, citing unnamed officials.
According to these data, by the time the balloon shot down over the Atlantic entered US airspace, the US military and intelligence had been watching it for almost a week, starting from the moment the device took off from Hainan Island.
“The balloon flew over the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, thousands of miles from Guam, after which it loitered over Canada, where it encountered strong winds, which, apparently, pushed the device south into the continental United States,” the newspaper writes, citing anonymous American officials.
According to the new data, the sources add, it follows that the tension between Washington and Beijing that followed the downing of the balloon may have been, at least in part, the result of a mistake.
US analysts cannot yet say for sure whether the “apparent deviation” of the Chinese balloon was accidental or deliberate, but they are sure that the device launched from Hainan was intended to monitor American military installations – most likely in the Pacific Ocean. One way or another, Washington views this incident as a “serious mistake” on the part of the PRC, prompting the US and its allies to closely monitor Beijing‘s aerial reconnaissance capabilities.
According to the sources of the newspaper, the crossing of the US airspace by the Chinese balloon was in itself a violation of their sovereignty, but the irritation of the American side only intensified the fact that the aircraft hovered over secret nuclear facilities in the state of Montana for some time. Based on this, Washington believes that even if the balloon veered off course and hit the sky over the United States unintentionally, Beijing decided to “seize the opportunity” and try to collect sensitive American intelligence.
