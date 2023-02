The United States admits that China’s balloon could have hit their sky by accident, media write

According to the sources of the newspaper, the crossing of the US airspace by the Chinese balloon was in itself a violation of their sovereignty, but the irritation of the American side only intensified the fact that the aircraft hovered over secret nuclear facilities in the state of Montana for some time. Based on this, Washington believes that even if the balloon veered off course and hit the sky over the United States unintentionally, Beijing decided to “seize the opportunity” and try to collect sensitive American intelligence.