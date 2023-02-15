Biden survived the Nord Stream explosion out of fear, Hersh said

BERLIN, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden, out of fear, postponed the bombing of Nord Stream from June to September 2022, while many participants in this operation considered it insane, Seymour Hersh, a well-known American investigative journalist, said in an interview with Berliner Zeitung.

Last Wednesday, Hersh’s website published an article alleging that US Navy divers planted explosives under the Nord Stream gas pipelines last summer, and three months later the Norwegians activated them.

“Yes, they (American divers-miners. – Approx. ed.) did it towards the end of the exercise. <...> But at the last moment, the White House became nervous. The president said he was afraid to do it. He changed his mind and issued new orders, making it possible to remotely detonate the bombs at any moment,” the journalist explained.

According to Hersh, Biden “ordered it to be done in September,” and many of the participants in this operation, who held “high positions in the special services,” opposed the project, “considering it insane.” At the same time, due to the delay, only six bombs out of the eight laid down worked, he specified.

The journalist added that the American leader was afraid of the likely withdrawal of Germany from the sanctions against Moscow against the backdrop of the unfortunate state of affairs in the conflict in Ukraine for the West, and therefore came to the decision to arrange sabotage.

“Nord Stream 2 was suspended by Germany itself, not by international restrictions, and the United States feared that Germany would lift sanctions due to the cold winter,” Hersh added.

Nevertheless, at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last February, Biden had no such plans yet, the source concluded.

From the analysis of the tracks in the Flightradar24 archive, conducted by RIA Novosti, it follows that the aircraft of the US and German navies in June 2022, during the Baltops-22 exercises, regularly circled over the sites of future explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines. According to the portal, from June 8 to 16, the German P-3 Orion and the American P-8 Poseidon performed regular flights in this area. At the same time, the military aircraft descended to low altitudes and almost always turned off the transponders, so some of their trajectories did not fall into the Flightradar tracks.

Explosions at once on two Nord Streams thundered on September 26. The operator Nord Stream AG reported that the emergency on the pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. Vladimir Putin called the incident an obvious terrorist attack.