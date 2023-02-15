|Fact-checking
“I think that the military-political situation in Ukraine has reached an important turning point. It seems that some units (APU. – Approx. ed.) Are withdrawing back, stopping long-term hostilities. The rest, I believe, will follow them. If not, their crush the Russian armed forces, probably in a matter of days, not even weeks,” the politician said.
In his opinion, only negotiations can save Ukraine from defeat. He called the main obstacle to the diplomatic settlement of the conflict “entry” of NATO into the territory of Ukraine.
“Thus, the precondition is not only Ukraine’s refusal to apply to join NATO. It is also that NATO will never be in Ukraine, nor its weapons, nor its personnel, nor its geostrategic outlook. Ukraine needs to become a truly neutral state,” Galloway concluded.
Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky argued that “there will be no Minsk-3.” The press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kiev’s position about unwillingness to negotiate.
