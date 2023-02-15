BERLIN, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. Of the eight bombs planted under Nord Stream, only six worked due to the delay of US President Joe Biden, American journalist Seymour Hersh, who published an earlier investigation into the blowing up of gas pipelines, said in an interview with Berliner Zeitung.

“It was a story that I wanted to tell. At the end of September 2022, eight bombs were supposed to be launched off the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, six of them exploded,” Hersh told the publication, citing once again a source.

February 13, 15:49 Former adviser to Merkel called his support for Nord Stream 2 a mistake

According to him, this was due to the postponement of the special operation by Biden’s decision – the bombs lay under water for too long.

Hersh had published an article earlier in February about his investigation into gas line explosions. His publication says that during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022, American divers installed explosives under the Nord Streams, which the Norwegians activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, Hersh said. Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with the blowing up of Russian gas pipelines last year. The White House made a similar statement. The State Department urged to believe the position of the United States

From the analysis of the tracks in the Flightradar24 archive, conducted by RIA Novosti, it follows that the aircraft of the US and German navies in June 2022, during the Baltops-22 exercises, regularly circled over the sites of future explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines. According to Flightradar24, from June 8 to 16, German and US P-3 Orion and P-8 Poseidon aircraft performed regular flights over the sites of future explosions. At the same time, the military aircraft descended to low altitudes and transponders were turned off in almost every flight, so some of their trajectories remained unrecorded in the portal tracks.

The attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany , Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.