British teachers threatened for carrying out strike | News

University leaders from several UK institutions have threatened on Monday to reduce the pay of striking teachers if they do not reschedule classes canceled during the strike.

CMIO.org in sequence:

British health unions insist on dialogue with the Government

Vice chancellors say they are under pressure from students who have faced years of disruption to their learning due to pandemic restrictions and strikes and are demanding refunds.

Tens of thousands of employees at 150 universities are preparing to walk out on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week amid a dispute over salaries and pensions.

This week is huge

We are in the room with employers at ACAS, but we must still deliver massive picket lines and show employers how strong and determined we are

Not a single step back

The longer the picket line, the shorter the dispute#ucuRISING

— UCU (@ucu)

February 14, 2023

The Union of Universities and Colleges (UCU) has announced a total of 18 days of strike in February and March. This is the umpteenth protest that has shaken the United Kingdom in recent months in different sectors.

The union has threatened to stop classes “for the remainder of the academic year” as members prepare to vote for more strikes.

Other universities have told staff that if they take labor action “pre-strike,” meaning they still go to work but refuse to perform some tasks, they will face pay cuts of up to 100 percent on strike days. .

UCU General Secretary Jo Grady said: “It is beyond shameful for a Vice Chancellor to punish staff with pay deductions after they have walked off the picket line and back to work…”

“With teaching schedules already full, it is extremely difficult to reschedule lost teaching hours, so the deductions have nothing to do with helping students and everything to do with intimidating staff,” he concluded.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source