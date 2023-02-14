An unknown flying object was spotted over Kyiv

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. An unknown flying object in the shape of a ball was noticed in the sky over Kiev, the Ukrainian edition of Strana.ua reported.
“Kyiv publics write about an unknown flying object in the sky above the capital in the form of a ball,” the publication says.
On Tuesday afternoon, Yuriy Ignat, a representative of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force, also announced the appearance of balloons over the country’s territory. So, similar flying objects were seen in the sky over the Dnepropetrovsk region on February 12. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, they were allegedly launched from Russian territory.
Last Sunday, the US military shot down the fourth air object in the last eight days, including a Chinese balloon intercepted over the Atlantic that crossed US territory. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon.
In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that American balloons have illegally flown more than ten times in the country’s airspace since January 1, 2022. The White House called these claims false.
The US authorities have not yet been able to establish the nature, ownership and purpose of the remaining three objects that were intercepted over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
