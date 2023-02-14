An unknown flying object was spotted over Kyiv

An unknown flying object in the shape of a ball was noticed in the sky over Kiev, the Ukrainian edition of Strana.ua reported.

“Kyiv publics write about an unknown flying object in the sky above the capital in the form of a ball,” the publication says.

On Tuesday afternoon, Yuriy Ignat, a representative of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force, also announced the appearance of balloons over the country’s territory. So, similar flying objects were seen in the sky over the Dnepropetrovsk region on February 12. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, they were allegedly launched from Russian territory.