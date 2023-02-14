Biden Appoints Fed Vice Chairman as Adviser

WASHINGTON, February 15 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has appointed US Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Lael Brainard as chief economic adviser to the White House, the US administration said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Today, President Biden made the announcement of key members of his economic team, including the appointment of Lael Brainard as director of the National Economic Council, as well as his intention to appoint Jared Bernstein as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden, quoted by the administration, called Brainard in this regard “one of the country’s leading macroeconomists, with an unusually deep knowledge of domestic and international economics.” “She is a confidant of our economic institutions and understands exactly how the economy affects the lives of ordinary people,” the US President said.

In early February, it became known that the head of the White House National Economic Council, Brian Deese, would leave his post. According to US media reports, Dees plans to return to work at Princeton University. Brainard, in turn, has served as Fed Vice Chair since April 2022 prior to her current appointment.