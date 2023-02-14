The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia spoke about the investigation of the explosion off the coast of Batumi

TBILISI, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. The Georgian Interior Ministry has seized the remnants of an explosive device, stepped up security measures in the country’s territorial waters and is conducting a series of investigative measures after an explosion that occurred on Monday near the coastline in the city of Batumi, the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the Rustavi 2 TV company reported that what was believed to be a sea mine exploded on the seashore in Batumi, brought by the current. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia launched an investigation under an article that implies punishment for detonating explosives with the intent to kill or cause grievous bodily harm. At the same time, the ministry has not yet specified what exactly exploded in the sea.

“As part of the investigation, demining work was carried out, the remains of the explosive device were seized and appropriate examinations were appointed. The footage captured by the townspeople, depicting this fact, was seized and studied. The police have already interviewed eyewitnesses,” the statement said.

The Ministry notes that officers of the Coast Guard Department of the Border Police are gradually inspecting the water area of ​​the Black Sea cities of Batumi and Poti, and also control the coastline from Anaklia to Sarpi. Monitoring is also periodically carried out with the help of special drones, special barriers will be installed along the coastline.

“Relevant departments of the ministry will monitor the protection of the coastline with the help of special equipment and equipment, implement appropriate security measures in the territorial waters of Georgia. In addition, information meetings will be held with local fishermen, organizations involved in shipping and transport activities and representatives of local government” , – noted in the statement.

The agency emphasizes that due to the current situation in the region, similar facts have recently been observed in other states located near the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia also reports that it has previously received information from Turkey and Bulgaria about the discovery of mines floating in the waters of the countries of the Black Sea basin – Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine. The ministry was also informed that in the event of a storm, mines could fall into the territorial waters of Georgia.