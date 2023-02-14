WHO calls for $43 million to support response to earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched on Tuesday an appeal worth 43 million dollars to support the response to the earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye, while the total death toll in both nations exceeds 37,000.

Rescuers rescue two other young men in Kahramanmarash, Türkiye

WHO’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said he expects “this figure to at least double in the coming days, as we get a better assessment of the massive scale of this crisis and the needs.”

At a press conference related to the urgent health needs and the response in Türkiye after last week’s earthquakes, Kluge stressed that the WHO carried out the largest deployment of emergency medical teams in the European region in its 75-year history.

“We are witnessing the worst natural catastrophe in the WHO European region for a century. We are still learning its magnitude. Its true cost is not yet known,” he said.

At least 31,974 people died from two strong earthquakes that struck south of Türkiye on February 6, the disaster agency said Tuesday.

To this death toll must be added 1,414 deaths in areas controlled by the Syrian government and nearly 2,300 in areas in the hands of terrorist groups, supported by occupation troops, most of them from the United States, according to Civil Defense data. Syria, known as white helmets.

This situation in Syria makes it difficult to have an exact number of deaths, but the number could be much higher, as warned by the World Health Organization (WHO). Some media report up to 5,800 deaths on Tuesday, others lower the figure to 4,574.

More than 249,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, the Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) presidency said.

Nearly 195,962 people have been evacuated from quake-hit regions so far, according to AFAD.

A total of 9,315 foreign personnel from 80 countries are currently working in the disaster area, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Monday.

He also said that 100 countries have offered assistance so far and four more countries are expected to send rescue teams.

