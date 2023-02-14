|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine risks turning into a desert due to the desire of the Kyiv authorities to join NATO, wrote American Thinker columnist Alexander Markovsky.
“This was a mistake of historic proportions. And as this failed state with borders drawn by the Soviet Union, rotten with incompetence and corruption, drowns in blood and destruction, there is a terrible premonition that Ukraine will turn into a desert for many generations to come. So that if Ukrainians deserve a state, they probably really deserve the kind of state they have received,” he said.
In his opinion, Ukraine is a “product of Russian geopolitical engineering.”
“Historical data show that modern Ukraine is based on a mosaic of lands collected by Russian campaigns. Russia paid for it with its blood and treasury,” Markovskiy said.
After the collapse of the USSR, Ukraine faced a grim reality in which Kyiv failed economically and politically in its attempt to sever ties with Russia, the author concluded.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Vladimir Lenin the author and architect of Ukraine. As the Russian leader clarified, after the Great Patriotic War, Joseph Stalin annexed to the USSR and transferred to Ukraine some lands that previously belonged to Poland, Romania and Hungary. This is how the territory of Soviet Ukraine was formed, Vladimir Putin noted.
September 1, 2022, 16:42
Putin told how he was struck by the story of teaching history in Ukraine
