UN: the organization does not have a mandate to investigate the emergency at Nord Stream

UN, February 14 – RIA Novosti. The UN does not yet have a mandate to investigate explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Stefan Dujarric, the official representative of the UN Secretary General, said at a briefing, commenting on information about the State Duma’s draft appeal.

The Committee on International Affairs earlier submitted to the State Duma a draft appeal to the UN Security Council with a proposal to conduct an international investigation of “US crimes” on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

“In order for us to conduct any investigation for which we do not have a mandate, we would need a specific mandate from the UN legislature,” Dujarric said.

Asked if the state should be held accountable for gas pipeline explosions if the data were confirmed, the spokesman said: “I have zero information. I’m not going to run ahead of the engine and make statements about which I have no information.”

When asked for clarification whether anyone who did this should be held accountable, Dujarric said: “People who do things should be held accountable. But, as I said, I have zero information about what is the cause and source of the leak.” (from gas pipelines – ed.)”.

At the same time, he noted that the leak has “severe consequences, including environmental ones.”