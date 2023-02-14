UN questions legitimacy of US sanctions against Iran

GENEVA, Feb 14 – RIA Novosti. The legality of US sanctions against Iran is questionable from the point of view of international law, according to a statement on the UNHCHR website.

“The legality of unilateral US sanctions against Iran is dubious from the point of view of international law, as well as the legality of their extraterritorial application,” the document says.

The text clarifies that Iran was denied the supply of medicines from the leading exporter, the Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis, and key ingredients for these medicines, produced by the French company Roquette Frères.

“After the re-imposition of US sanctions in 2018, excessive enforcement increased, affecting the import of vital iron-regulating drugs for Iranian thalassemia patients. This not only violates their right to health, but also leads to an increase in complications and deaths. “, — the words of experts are given in the statement.

The UN also called the humanitarian exemptions for medical supplies in US sanctions rules complex and unclear.

In May 2018, the US withdrew from the agreement under Donald Trump and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in commitments under the JCPOA, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.