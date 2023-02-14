Syria opens checkpoints for the delivery of humanitarian aid | News

The Syrian government established on Tuesday checkpoints in the towns of Saraqeb and Abu Azeydin in the north of the Arab country, bordering Türkiye, to help victims of the earthquake in Syria who reside in areas not controlled by Damascus.

CMIO.org in sequence:

WHO calls for $43 million to support response to earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye

Until now, the United Nations was only allowed to bring supplies into that region directly through the Bab al Hawa crossing, which would have contributed to delays in the international response to the tragedy.

According to Major General Oleg Egorov, deputy director of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, assistance will be provided to residents affected by the earthquake in an area occupied by troops of foreign powers and local mercenaries in the service of Western countries.

“Convoys with humanitarian cargo, including food, means of heating, and tents were set up for people left homeless,” Egorov told a briefing.

Egorov also stated that providing aid to the victims of the earthquake was a challenge due to the lack of security guarantees in the territory controlled by militant groups, considered by Syria to be militant terrorists, supported by US occupation forces.

The Russian official noted that a truck is ready to head to the disaster areas, escorted by members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Committee.

Syria faces a catastrophic situation due to 12 years of war, a suffocating blockade by the United States and added to the above two devastating earthquakes that shook the country on the 6th.

However, international aid continues to arrive in Syria from nations and international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

As reported by the Syrian authorities on Tuesday, 15 planes have landed in the last 24 hours at the airports of Latakia, Damascus and Aleppo, for a total of 90 since the earthquakes hit the north of the Arab country.

After 12 years of crisis in Syria, the resilience of the people was shattered:

�� 15 million need help.

�� 12 million do not have enough to eat.

�� Tens of thousands are missing.

Imagine the needs now after the deadly earthquake. pic.twitter.com/s20RPq6ztG

— ICRC (@ICRC_en)

February 14, 2023

Ten International Organization for Migration trucks carrying humanitarian aid have passed through the Bab al-Salam crossing into northwestern Syria from Türkiye.

The World Food Program (WFP) requested this Tuesday 396 million dollars from the international community to be able to face the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

The organization has already distributed food to 150,000 people in the quake-affected areas of Syria, 90,000 of them in militant-controlled areas and 60,000 in the government-administered cities of Aleppo, Hama, Tartous and Latakia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source