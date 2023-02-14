US authorities: there is no evidence that the downed vehicles were reconnaissance

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 14 – RIA Novosti. The United States still has no evidence that the aircraft shot down in recent days were reconnaissance activities, their ownership has not been determined, White House spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing on Tuesday.
“We don’t have any evidence to support that they were conducting intelligence on behalf of any government,” Kirby said, stressing that American experts still have not gained access to the wreckage of the targets shot down in recent days. He also said that so far “no company or person has declared their affiliation with any of these devices.”
According to Kirby, experts in the United States do not exclude that the downed objects could be commercial or research vehicles, but so far they do not have unambiguous data on this.
On February 12, the US military shot down the fourth air object in the last eight days. The first and largest was a Chinese balloon that crossed the United States and was intercepted over the Atlantic. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon. The affiliation and purpose of the other three objects shot down the other day have not yet been determined, the Pentagon reported earlier.
Yesterday, 21:07Special military operation in Ukraine
Media: US discusses transfer of weapons seized off the coast of Yemen to Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report