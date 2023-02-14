Ukraine will consider a petition to rename Russia to Muscovy

MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. The petition to rename Russia to Muscovy won the number of votes necessary for its official consideration, follows from the data on the website of Vladimir Zelensky. The petition to rename Russia to Muscovy won the number of votes necessary for its official consideration, follows from the data on the website of Vladimir Zelensky.

The document was registered on the website of the President of Ukraine at the end of November last year.

January 31, 18:35 11 streets named after Russian figures renamed in Uzhhorod

Its authors ask to replace the names “Russia” and “Russian Federation” with “Muscovy” and “ Moscow Federation”, as well as to change all their derivatives to the corresponding variations of the term “Muscovy”.

As of February 14, the appeal received 25,000 votes necessary for Zelensky to consider it. According to the rules of the platform, the head of state will have to give an official response to the call of citizens.

If approved, the President of Ukraine will submit to the Verkhovna Rada bills aimed at resolving the issues raised in the petition.

Boris Chernyshov, deputy speaker of the State Duma from the Liberal Democratic Party, called this document a “phase shift” and said that such initiatives can only be treated with a smile. United Russia deputy Oleg Morozov, in turn, explained the appearance of this petition as a manifestation of the complex of a political dwarf.