US claims to have intercepted four Russian planes near Alaska

WASHINGTON, February 14 – RIA Novosti. North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) said Tuesday it “spotted, tracked and intercepted” four Russian-owned aircraft that allegedly intruded into the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on Feb. 13.

“NORAD detected, tracked, accurately identified and intercepted four aircraft that intruded into the Alaska air defense identification zone and were in it on February 13. The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian airspace,” the military said in a widespread statement. .

The command added that flights of Russian aircraft in the air defense zone of Alaska take place regularly and are not considered as a threat or provocation. “NORAD anticipated this activity and, as a result of our planning, was prepared to stop it,” the statement reads.

In conclusion, the command emphasized that the flights of Russian aircraft near Alaska “are in no way connected with the recent operations of NORAD or the US military” related to the detection of unidentified aircraft in the sky over the United States and Canada.