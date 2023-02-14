The expert suggested where unidentified objects came from in the sky over China

KRASNODAR, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Luminous unidentified flying objects spotted over Luminous unidentified flying objects spotted over China may be festive balloons with photodiodes launched by a chain, Alexander Ivanov, head of the Astrophysical Optical Observatory of Kuban State University, believes.

Earlier, footage appeared on the Internet with unidentified flying objects in the sky over the Chinese province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia. Residents of the city of Qiqihar posted videos of chains of luminous balls in the evening sky on social networks: those flying in front lit up one after another, and those at the end of the bundle also went out one by one.

12:48 The Kremlin commented on the situation with downed objects in the sky over the United States

“In the summer, at a holiday at the observatory, I already had a chance to observe this. They (objects – ed.) also walked in a chain. We thought they were satellites. But when we pointed the equipment, we saw that these were new types of balls with semiconductor photodiodes that emit light . In this case, these are most likely ordinary balls,” the source said.

Ivanov, specified that a strong stream of warm air can raise the balls quite high from the ground – up to 500-800 meters.