French independent medical unions go on strike | News

The so-called French liberal doctors are starring on Tuesday in a new day of protests and strikes, which have been repeated since the end of last year with the fundamental demand to obtain a revaluation of their income per consultation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

France records massive protests against pension reform

According to the unions of these doctors, the price of the basic consultation has not changed since 2017 and is currently set at 25 euros, so they ask that it be raised to between 30 and 50 euros, with which, they explain, they could afford to hire staff (secretaries, medical assistants) to increase administrative tasks and, therefore, free up useful medical time.

The unions recall that it is a context that they called “complicated” since there are 600,000 patients with prolonged illnesses who do not have a family doctor and 6,500 general practitioners, over 65 years of age, who will soon retire.

They also denounce that young graduates are reluctant to take new consultations, which is why 1.7 million French people today live in what they call “medical deserts.”

The protest occurs after two strike calls and a demonstration occurred in December and the conventional discussions initiated between the national unions of doctors and the National Health Insurance Fund (Cnam) had stalled.

An official catch-up proposal falls well below the level of inflation, perceived as a sign of “contempt, provocation and humiliation. It is a clear message sent to doctors not to settle for liberals.” according to the spokesperson for the “Doctors of Tomorrow” collective, Moktaria Ali Kada.

This date has been chosen because the Senate will examine the Rist bill, which provides direct access for patients to certain health professionals without going through their family doctor, being reimbursed, which is opposed by the medical unions . The striking generalists plan to demonstrate in front of the Senate.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source