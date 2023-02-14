MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Against the background of the plight of the Ukrainian army, the Against the background of the plight of the Ukrainian army, the United States could openly intervene in the conflict and initiate negotiations with Russia, wrote columnist Fei Xue in an article for the Global Times.

“The development of events indicates that in the next stage the situation between Moscow and Kiev may undergo significant changes. It seems that the United States <…> want a quick result,” he said.

14:18Special military operation in Ukraine The US got its way in Ukraine and Europe, WP readers admit

At the same time, the journalist drew attention to the fact that, despite the strong support of Washington and NATO, Ukraine cannot gain an advantage on the battlefield. Without more intervention from the White House, the UAF will obviously fail.

“The United States can come to the forefront from behind the scenes and directly enter into negotiations with Russia,” the author shared his opinion.

This once again proves the role of Kyiv as an American puppet. It is more profitable for Washington to wage proxy wars through intermediaries in order to achieve its geopolitical goals, Fei Xue concluded.

Moscow has repeatedly noted that the United States , ignoring important provisions of international law, is setting itself up for confrontation and expansion by including new states in the North Atlantic Alliance and destabilizing borders.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries last spring because of arms supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains military equipment would become a legitimate target for the Russian military. The Foreign Ministry also stated that the countries of the alliance are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Kyiv with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will only have a negative effect.