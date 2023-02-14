Erdogan did not shake hands with opposition leaders, media reported

ANKARA, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan did not shake hands with opposition leaders at the funeral ceremony for former Foreign Minister and former chairman of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Deniz Baikal, the footage was caught on video cameras, Haberler.com writes.

Baikal died on Saturday at the age of 85. During his long political career, he was Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister (1995-1996), Minister of Finance and Energy, Speaker of Parliament, and led the opposition CHP for more than 18 years intermittently.

During the funeral ceremony for former CHP chairman Deniz Baykal, footage did not escape the attention of President Erdogan walking in front of opposition leaders Ekrem Imamoglu (Mayor of Istanbul), Ahmet Davutoglu (ex-Prime Minister) and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (CHP Chairman) without shaking hands. portal.

In addition to the Baikal family, the ceremony was reportedly attended by Erdogan, parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop, CHP chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the Turkish Nationalist Party Devlet Bahçeli and others.

Incumbent President Erdogan said earlier that general elections (both presidential and parliamentary) in Turkey are scheduled for May 14. The Turkish leader said that the government will propose to the parliament to accept this date, and in case of refusal, he will use the powers of the president – they are enough to dissolve the parliament and call early elections 60 days after the decree. Erdogan will be a candidate from the Union of the Republic. The coalition of six opposition parties has not yet announced a candidate. Earlier, the ex-speaker of the Turkish Parliament, former Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc called for postponing the elections, as “the country must get rid of pre-election stress” amid devastating earthquakes.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 with a difference of more than 9 hours occurred on February 6 in the southeast of Turkey. According to Erdogan, they have become the strongest since 1939, he called them “the catastrophe of the century.” According to the latest data, more than 31 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.