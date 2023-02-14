Trump compared the FBI to the Gestapo after a search of his estate

WASHINGTON, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump said that during a search of his estate, law enforcement officers could only find folders from secret documents, and not the papers themselves, which he recorded in the Gestapo.

“Many of the so-called documents seized by the Gestapo in Mar-a-Lago, unlike the Biden non-raids, were cheap and ordinary folders with the words “materials for the president”, “confidential”, “secret” or other There was nothing inside, because during meetings where information was shared, for example, in the Oval Office, papers were removed from folders, leaving only blank covers, ”Trump wrote on his Truth Social.

January 25, 10:05 am Three former US presidents said they handed over all secret documents

He stated that he collected folders in a pile as a memory, and “there is nothing wrong with that”: such folders are not documents. According to the politician, the “Ministry of Injustice” should check the storage of materials in accessible premises by the incumbent President Joe Biden.

In January, it became known that a batch of classified documents was found in the building of a Washington think tank associated with Biden. They belong to the period when Biden served as Vice President of the United States in the administration of Barack Obama. Later, classified papers were also found in Biden’s home in Wilmington. The FBI searched the Biden residences in Delaware.

According to media reports, among the secret documents were intelligence data and materials from briefings about Ukraine, Iran and the UK, dated 2013-2016. Biden said that the find came as a surprise to him, and he knows nothing about the contents of the papers.

Last August, the FBI raided Trump’s estate.