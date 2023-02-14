Antonio Intriago arrested in connection with the murder of Jovenel Möise | News

Federal agents arrested this Tuesday Antonio Intriago, owner of a South Florida security company, linked to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Möise in July 2021.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN: Armed Violence Increases Due to Gang Action in Haiti

Intriago’s business partner, Arcangel Pretel, and a financial consultant, Walter Veintemilla, were also arrested in South Florida.

The three are charged with two counts: “conspiracy to provide material support resulting in death” and “conspiracy to kill or kidnap a person outside the United States,” according to court documents.

#Assassination Federal agents today arrested Venezuelan Antonio Intriago, a security consultant in South Florida (USA) and owner of the firm CTU Security, a contractor for the Colombian mercenaries who assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise in JUL 2021. pic.twitter.com/QOK8C3oCmf

— The Table (@latablablog)

February 14, 2023

Möise was murdered on July 7, 2021 at his home in Port-au-Prince, after suspects broke into the residence and shot him while claiming to be employees of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Möise’s wife, Martine Moise, was also hospitalized with injuries from the incident, but has recovered.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source