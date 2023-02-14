Astrophysicist noted the similarity of UFOs over China with fireworks

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 14 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Nasulina. Glowing unidentified flying objects spotted over Glowing unidentified flying objects spotted over China could be fireworks like part of the “Stairway to Heaven” installation, says Mikhail Nevsky, head of the educational observatory at the Southern Federal University.

Earlier, footage appeared on the Internet with unidentified flying objects in the sky over the Chinese province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia. Residents of the city of Qiqihar posted videos of chains of luminous balls in the evening sky on social networks: those flying in front lit up one after another, and those at the end of the bundle also went out one by one.

“I think it’s fireworks. The Chinese are masters of fireworks,” Nevsky told RIA Novosti, adding that the alternately flashing balls are similar to the “Stairway to Heaven” installation.

The interlocutor of the agency added that what he saw did not look like a Starlink satellite. “It doesn’t look like that at all. It is a chain that, without changing its relative position, slowly moves across the sky … These objects are also not similar in brightness,” he said.

According to open sources, the “Stairway to Heaven” firework was created by the Chinese master Cai Guoqiang. The installation looks like fiery steps rising up the night sky.