Japan suspects China of launching three spy balloons

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The Japanese government on Tuesday said it was “strongly suspicious” that three unidentified flying objects seen over the country over the course of three years since 2019 are Chinese reconnaissance balloons.
11:27
Media: in the United States, electronics and sensors were found in the wreckage of a Chinese balloon
This statement was made by the Japanese authorities against the backdrop of US claims that Chinese balloons were found over American territory.
On February 12, the US military shot down the fourth air object in the last eight days, including a Chinese balloon that crossed the US and intercepted over the Atlantic. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon. The affiliation and purpose of the other three objects shot down the other day have not yet been determined, the Pentagon reported earlier.
13:34
The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Japan not to inflate the topic of Chinese balloons
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report