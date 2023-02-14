Two Russians stranded at Incheon airport granted asylum in South Korea

SEOUL, Feb 14 – RIA Novosti. The Incheon District Court ruled in favor of two of the five Russians who arrived in the country to avoid partial mobilization in Russia, but the South Korean migration service rejected their application for refugee status, after which they appealed the decision in court, KBS reported.

As the Korea Times previously reported, the South Korean authorities refuse to recognize partial mobilization in the Russian Federation as a reason for granting political asylum to Russian citizens who arrive in the country in search of a way to avoid conscription, and five Russians who applied for refugee status were denied. As a representative of the Russian embassy in Seoul explained to RIA Novosti in early January, five Russian citizens “could always leave the transit zone of Incheon Airport at their own request, flying … to the Russian Federation or to a third country.”

Three men, aged between 23 and 30, with the help of government lawyers and together with South Korean human rights groups, appealed the decision of the South Korean Ministry of Justice to the Incheon Administrative Court and waited for about four months at the airport in the departure lounge in the duty-free zone. They ate food provided by the South Korean Ministry of Justice. If the court rejected their complaint, the asylum seekers could be deported back to Russia.

According to KBS, South Korean human rights organizations have called on the government to accept the men as refugees, calling them “political refugees who are being persecuted.”

Two of the three plaintiffs won the case and are going to appeal the decision against the third compatriot, whose claim was dismissed by the court without explanation.

The Russians who won in the court are expected to leave the airport this week and begin preparations for obtaining refugee status.

With respect to the remaining two of the five Russians, administrative proceedings are ongoing.

According to the Korea Times, the usual review process includes an application, a pre-evaluation, and an interview. If the immigration authorities consider the applicant’s reason to be valid, the person is admitted to the next stage of verification. Otherwise, the arrival is likely to be repatriated.