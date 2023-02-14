Bloomberg spoke about NATO plans to amend the secret manual

MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. NATO defense ministers may sign a plan to participate in hostilities outside their area of ​​responsibility, Bloomberg writes, citing a source. NATO defense ministers may sign a plan to participate in hostilities outside their area of ​​responsibility, Bloomberg writes, citing a source.

“NATO allies will be encouraged to shift investment to what is needed for collective defense, including heavier armed forces. They will also be advised to strengthen their air and missile defenses,” a senior bloc official said.

Yesterday, 18:36 NATO will create a virtual network of satellites for reconnaissance and tracking

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the secret leadership will consider ways for the simultaneous participation of NATO members in hostilities, including outside the area of ​​​​responsibility provided for in Article 5 of the alliance’s charter on collective defense.

In addition, the guide is expected to highlight the importance of increased investment in digital modernization and the need for comprehensive use of data received from the troops, the journalists summed up.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg also reported that NATO countries may agree to introduce a 2% minimum level of defense spending on GDP instead of the expected significant increase due to the lag of a number of members of the bloc on this indicator.

As the journalists pointed out, after the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, the countries of the alliance pledged to increase defense spending, but many states, in particular Luxembourg, Canada, Italy , hardly fulfill even the previous promise.

On February 14, a meeting of the heads of the defense ministries of NATO member countries began in Brussels. At it, representatives of the military departments discuss the increase in production and spending on collective defense. The meeting will end on Wednesday at around 12:45 local time (14:45 Moscow time) with a final press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.