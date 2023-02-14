In Bern, the central square was cordoned off because of a suspicious man in a car

|Fact-checking
ZURICH, Feb 14 – RIA Novosti. The police cordoned off the central square in Bern because of a suspicious person and car, the agency said in a statement. Twitter.
“We are currently on duty in Bern due to the suspicious behavior of a man. He was stopped. Due to a car, the Bundesplatz square and surrounding streets are currently closed for safety reasons also for public transport,” the publication says.
People were evacuated from several buildings. The police urged the townspeople to bypass the area. A sapper robot was sent to the suspicious car.
The Bundesplatz is where government offices are located.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
