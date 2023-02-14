Poland announced that NATO will agree on the supply of F-16 fighters to Kyiv

WARSAW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak is confident that NATO countries will be able to agree on the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

“The pressure makes sense. This is proved by Patriot for Ukraine, Leopard for Ukraine. I think that if we have come to a consensus so many times, then such an agreement will be concluded now,” Blashak told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of representatives of NATO countries on the topic of military support of Ukraine, answering a question about the prospect of receiving F-16 fighter jets by Kiev.

“I am optimistic. NATO is united, it is pursuing a real policy of strengthening Ukraine and deterring the Russian aggressor. I believe that we are on a good road to really strengthen Ukraine in a new aspect,” he added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier noted that he expects in Brussels to discuss the prospects for the transfer of military aircraft to Kiev, however, in his opinion, the delivery of already promised military equipment, including armored vehicles, as well as ammunition, spare parts and fuel, remains a priority for NATO countries at this stage.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia, that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine – not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany Italy , other countries.