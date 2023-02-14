Ukraine appoints new deputy ministers of defense and internal affairs

Representative of the Government of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced the appointment of new Deputy Ministers of Defense and Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

“Personnel block. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed: – Pavlyuk Oleksandr Alekseevich – First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine; – Drapyatyi Bogdan Evgenyevich – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; – Pavlichenko Ekaterina Vladimirovna – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs; – Sergeev Aleksey Alekseevich – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs ; – Teterya Vasily Mikhailovich – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs; – Timchenko Leonid Leonidovich – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine,” Melnychuk wrote in his Telegram channel. In addition, it is reported that Inna Yashchuk has been appointed to the post of Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.