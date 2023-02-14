Belgrade denies involvement of Serbs in attempts to destabilize Moldova

BELGRADE, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, in a conversation with his Moldovan counterpart Nicolae Popescu, rejected the assumptions about the involvement of Serbian citizens in attempts to destabilize Moldova and called them “disinformation,” the Serbian Foreign Ministry said.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday called for expanding the powers of the Information and Security Service (ISS) and other law enforcement agencies in the context of alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. According to Sandu, the materials received from Ukrainian partners contain instructions on the rules for entering the country for citizens of Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro, and “all government agencies are working to prevent these threats and keep the situation under control.”

The Serbian foreign minister demanded evidence from Chisinau on the same day, and on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with Popescu. “First Deputy Prime Minister … noted that Serbia strongly rejects any insinuations about the potential involvement of our citizens in possible violent actions in Moldova, as Moldovan President Maia Sandu said,” the Serbian Foreign Ministry said. Dacic stressed that Serbia and Moldova are friendly states, and requested that all information from the Moldovan government agencies be delivered to the Serbian security services.

“Minister Popescu said that this information was received from the Ukrainian intelligence service and that it is being verified, adding that so far there have been no examples of the involvement of citizens of Serbia, and that all information will be exchanged by the security agencies of the two countries. The ministers agreed to make every effort to ensure that this does not happen violation of friendly relations between Serbia and Moldova and prevent the negative consequences of this misinformation,” the message says.

It is clarified that it is necessary to clarify the situation on the eve of the football match on February 16, “Sheriff” – “Partizan”, since earlier the Moldovan authorities decided to hold the match without spectators and banned the entry of fans of the Serbian club.