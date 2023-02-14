Palestine condemns Israel for recognizing new settlements | News

The State of Palestine rejected on Monday an Israeli cabinet decision to recognize nine new settlements in the West Bank territory occupied since 1967.

The decision was made after a meeting held by the Israeli Cabinet, where it was agreed to recognize nine outposts in newly established settlements in the West Bank.

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary General Hussein al-Sheikh condemned Israel’s decision to forcibly acquire territory, including its criminal decision to expand its colonial settlement enterprise.

The State of Palestine rejects, in the strongest terms, Israel’s ongoing war crimes and acquisition of territory by force, including its criminal decision to expand its colonial settlement enterprise; pic.twitter.com/O9EgRQFHwg

In this sense, the Palestinian authorities expressed their disagreement with the arbitrariness that violates international law and the resolutions of the Security Council that consider all the colonies in the West Bank illegal.

The PLO official said Palestinian leaders will study all ways to respond to the Israeli cabinet’s decision to legalize nine settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In addition to stating that the decisions of the Israeli Cabinet are an “open war against the Palestinians.”

Israel’s announcement is to legalize nine settlements and build 10,000 new houses for settlers, includes the legalization of the settlements of Avigayl, Beit Hogla, Givat Harel, Givat Ha-Roeh, Givat Arnon, Mitzpe Yehuda, Malchai HaShalom, Asa-el , Sde Boaz and Shaharit.

The arbitrary construction of these nine new settlements in the West Bank in locations where there were already settlements considered illegal.

Since 1967 Israel occupied the West Bank, establishing dozens of settlements, which is considered a violation of international law, the Israeli occupation constitutes the most prominent aspect of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and one of the main reasons why the last peace negotiations were stopped between the two parties in 2014.





