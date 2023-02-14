Finland may transfer its Leopard to Kyiv, said the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense

WARSAW, Feb 14 – RIA Novosti. Finland is “very close” to handing over its Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of NATO representatives on military support for Ukraine.

“We talked about effective support for Ukraine. I presented information about the coalition of donors of Leopard tanks. The next countries announced their participation in this coalition,” Blaschak said.