WARSAW, Feb 14 – RIA Novosti. Finland is “very close” to handing over its Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of NATO representatives on military support for Ukraine.
“We talked about effective support for Ukraine. I presented information about the coalition of donors of Leopard tanks. The next countries announced their participation in this coalition,” Blaschak said.
“Norway joined the already concrete declarations of Canada and Spain today, and we are working for Finland to also transfer such tanks. Today, the Finnish minister said that such a decision is very close,” he explained.
Earlier, the German government, after pressure from NATO allies, announced that it would transfer Leopard 2 to Ukraine and allow the supply of German tanks to other countries that have them. Germany at the first stage plans to provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 type A6 from the stocks of the Bundeswehr. The United States also announced the dispatch to Ukraine of a battalion complex – 31 units – of modern Abrams tanks of its own production. At the same time, the White House said that the delivery of Abrams will take “many months.” Earlier, the leadership of Poland announced that it was ready to transfer up to 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. Before that, the country had already transferred about 250 T-72 tanks to Ukraine.
The Russian Federation previously sent a note to all countries, including the United States, due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
