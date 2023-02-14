Lukashenka signed a decree on the formation of a system to counter cyber attacks

MINSK, February 14 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on the formation of a system to counter cyber attacks on government agencies and critical information infrastructure, the press service of the head of state reported.

On February 14, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 40 “On Cybersecurity,” the message says.

According to it, the document defines the legal basis for the creation and functioning of the national cybersecurity system, which provides for the formation of a comprehensive multi-level mechanism for counteracting cyber attacks on state bodies and organizations, critical information infrastructure.

“In particular, the functions and tasks for ensuring the cybersecurity of state bodies and other organizations were specified, the personal responsibility of their leaders was fixed, and the owners of critically important informatization objects were identified, ensuring the creation of cybersecurity centers as a matter of priority,” the report says.

It is emphasized that the decree is aimed at further implementation of the provisions of the concept of national security and is interconnected with the concept of information security.

“The implementation of the measures provided for in the decree will allow consolidating efforts to prevent, detect and minimize the consequences of cyber attacks on information infrastructure facilities, thereby increasing the security and reliability of information systems,” the report says.