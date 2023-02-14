|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy from United Russia Oleg Morozov, commenting on the bill submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the abolition of March 8, Victory Day and May 1, suggested that Ukraine set February 24 as the Day of Getting Rid of “State Drug Addiction”, and the birthday of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov June 18 is celebrated as “All-Ukrainian Kleptomaniac Day”.
Earlier on Tuesday, the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada registered a bill, according to which it is proposed to cancel the celebration of March 8, May 1 and Victory Day in Ukraine.
“I propose to Ukraine to declare February 24 a national holiday, the Day of Getting Rid of State Drug Addiction,” Morozov told RIA Novosti.
The parliamentarian also added that decisions like the one adopted on Tuesday by the Rada are “crazy logic.”
