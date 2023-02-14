Israel kills a Palestinian and detains 17 in the West Bank | News

Palestinian authorities reported Monday that Israeli occupation forces detained 17 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and killed a young man in the city of Nablus.

The occupiers detained a mother along with her son and ransacked her family’s home in the town of Silwad, east of the city of Ramallah, local Palestinian sources confirmed.

On the other hand, the Israeli soldiers occupied a house in the village of Al-Mazra’a Al-Gharbiya, northwest of the city, and carried out a forced search and detained another Palestinian.

HEARTBREAKING: Farewell to young Palestinian Amer Bustami, who was murdered in cold blood by Israel in the occupied city of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/hMbYtAbf8q

— Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)

February 13, 2023

Six were also arrested in the course of the raid that resulted in the killing of a Palestinian, while seven others were wounded in Nablus.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023 rises to 48, including 10 children, a 61-year-old woman and a prisoner in Israeli jails.

For his part, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department of the Palestinian Red Crescent Ahmad Jibril declared that there were five wounded with real bullets and one with a rubber-coated steel bullet.





